Is Harmanpreet Kaur Married? All About World Cup Champion's Family, Early Life, and More!

Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who recently led India to their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title, continues to be one of the most admired figures in Indian sport. While her on-field brilliance has made her a national icon, fans are equally curious about her off-field life, especially her relationship status and husband.

Despite frequent discussions online, Harmanpreet Kaur is not married. The 36-year-old cricketer has often stated in interviews that she is fully focused on her career and the growth of women’s cricket in India. Her commitment to the game has been unwavering ever since her international debut in 2009, and she continues to prioritise cricket above all else.

Over the years, there have been several rumours linking her to fellow athletes and personalities from the cricketing fraternity, but none have ever been confirmed. In fact, Harmanpreet has largely kept her private life away from the public eye, maintaining a professional and grounded image despite the fame that accompanies her success.

Born in Moga, Punjab, to a humble Sikh family, Harmanpreet drew inspiration from her father, Harmandar Singh Bhullar, who was a club cricketer himself. Her family continues to play an important role in her life, offering support as she carries the weight of national expectations. In many of her interviews, she has mentioned that her family’s belief and encouragement have been her biggest strength, especially during tough phases of her career.

At present, Harmanpreet Kaur remains single, devoting her time to training, mentoring young players, and building the future of Indian women’s cricket. Her leadership, passion, and dedication have inspired an entire generation of girls to take up the sport.

So while fans continue to speculate about Harmanpreet’s marriage plans, the truth is simple- for now, India’s captain is married only to cricket, and she seems in no hurry to change that.