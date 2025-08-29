Harbhajan–Sreesanth Slapgate Resurfaces: Fans Explode as Lalit Modi Drops Vide

Lalit Modi has released the long hidden footage of the infamous slapgate involving Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth. The video, recorded after the official broadcast ended, captures the exact moment when Harbhajan struck Sreesanth during the post match handshake after a Mumbai Indians versus Kings XI Punjab match in the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

As soon as the clip surfaced online, fans lit up social media with a flood of reactions. Many were stunned at the raw intensity of the scene, saying it still hits hard 17 years on. One user wrote, “Seventeen years later and this still gives goosebumps,” while another commented, “The IPL was wild in those days, this is proof.”

Some fans expressed disbelief that the footage had been hidden for so long. “All these years we only heard about it, now we finally see it with our own eyes,” said one post that quickly went viral. Others joked that Lalit Modi’s sudden release of the video was content for the ages and that he had broken the internet once again.

The memes came thick and fast. Several users overlaid the clip with famous Bollywood dialogues, while others compared the slap to some of the fiercest rivalries in cricket, calling it the original IPL showdown. One particularly popular meme read, “When Bhajji met Sree, history was made,” alongside screenshots from the footage.

At the same time, nostalgic fans took a more reflective tone. Many pointed out how Harbhajan has apologised multiple times, even calling it the darkest moment of his career. Some recalled how Sreesanth forgave him and how the two eventually shared lighter moments years later. “This video shows how bad it was, but it also makes you appreciate how far both men have come,” noted a fan on Instagram.

The release of the footage has also sparked fresh debate about the fiery early years of the IPL. Several fans contrasted the incident with today’s more polished version of the league. “Back then the IPL was raw emotion, now it is slick entertainment. This video is a reminder of that wild energy,” one user posted.

Whether through shock, humour, or nostalgia, fans agree on one thing the slapgate clip remains one of the most unforgettable and controversial moments in Indian cricket, and its sudden resurfacing has once again reminded everyone just how high the stakes and emotions ran in the early years of the IPL.

Here's the new video of harbhajan singh slapping on srishanth released by lalit modi Such a immature behaviour from harbhajan singh.....🤧#garbhajansingh #iplclash #IPL2026 #bcci #c pic.twitter.com/PA8ps7Il0f — Murugananthan 💫 (@Murugan27025364) August 29, 2025

Lalit modi deserves respect for this clip 🤣🫡 https://t.co/ic4wA5GkHs — Siddurp (@Siddurp2) August 29, 2025