Gautam Gambhir Family: Meet Parents Deepak and Seema Gambhir, Sister Ekta, Grandparents, and More!

Cricket fans are familiar with Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of Team India. Gambhir has been a phenomenal representative of Indian cricket, transitioning from an inspirational player who always prioritized his country to now leading a young team as their coach.

Currently, Gambhir is in England, handling the Indian team and its players, who are relentlessly preparing for what's expected to be a difficult test series for the young bunch of boys. Shubman Gill leads the charge in the absence of legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Meet Gautam Gambhir's parents, Deepak and Seema Gambhir.

With a giant responsibility on his shoulders, Gautam Gambhir was met with a family emergency, and he immediately rushed back home to Delhi. According to reports, Gautam Gambhir's mother suffered a heart attack, and he left the training camp in England to check on her.

While the severity of her condition is not yet known, it remains to be seen when Gautam Gambhir will return to the India vs. England practice camp. As we await the family situation at Gambhir's home, let's take a look at his personal life.

Gautam was born into a Punjabi Hindu Khatri family to Deepak Gambhir, who handles a textile business, and to Seema Gambhir, a housewife. Gautam also has a sister, Ekta, who is two years younger than him. Gambhir has roots in Pakistan, as his grandfather was originally from Multan and moved to Delhi.

Interestingly, Gautam's maternal grandparents adopted him eighteen days after his birth. Since then, Gambhir has lived with them.

Gautam Gambhir's Sister Ekta: Who is She?

Before getting into cricket, Gambhir, as a kid, stayed at his maternal uncle Pawan Gulati's residence, who he considers his mentor. Gautam got into cricket as a kid, at the age of 10, and he completed his schooling at Modern School, New Delhi.

Growing up in his maternal grandparents' home didn't affect Gautam at all. Whenever he discussed his childhood, he always considered it the best period of his life, and despite staying away from his parents and his sister all the time, Gautam revealed that they are a close-knit family and that he never felt like he was growing away from his sister, Ekta.

When he started his dream of becoming a cricketer, Gautam turned to his sister Ekta in times of support. Even though both of them never really hung out with each other and went to separate colleges, Gautam always credited Ekta for helping him out in times of need.

Gautam revealed that his parents often became tense and hyper, which was one of the main reasons he sought support from his sister. So, it's safe to say that Gautam Gambhir's biggest strength was his sister back in the day, and his parents played a morally supportive role rather than playing an active part in his cricketing career.