Bumrah Makes History, Breaks Kumble's MCG Record

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah stole the spotlight with an outstanding performance in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Taking three key wickets, Bumrah helped India fight back against Australia, who had made a strong start to their innings. His brilliant spell also saw him surpass legendary Indian bowler Anil Kumble’s record for most wickets at the MCG.

Bumrah’s achievement came on the first day of the fourth Test, which is part of India’s ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour. The match began with Australia winning the toss and choosing to bat. The Aussie top order was in fine form, with openers Usman Khawaja (57) and Sam Constas (60), along with Marnus Labuschagne (72), all scoring half-centuries. Middle-order batter Steve Smith also added a solid 68* to Australia’s total.

However, Bumrah’s fiery bowling turned the tide. He dismissed key players like Travis Head (0) and Mitchell Marsh (4), before taking the crucial wicket of Usman Khawaja, putting India back in the game. By the end of the day’s play, Bumrah had taken three wickets, helping India restrict Australia to 311/6 after 86 overs.

This was Bumrah’s third Test at the MCG, and with 18 wickets in just five innings, he became India’s highest wicket-taker at the ground. He surpassed Anil Kumble, who had previously held the record with 15 wickets in three matches. Bumrah now leads the list of Indian bowlers at the MCG, followed by Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin (14), Kapil Dev (14), and Umesh Yadav (13).

At the close of Day 1, Australia was in a strong position, but Bumrah’s performance has given India hope of a comeback in the match.