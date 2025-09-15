Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav in Trouble Over Handshake Controversy? Pakistan Lodges Complaint!

The Asia Cup 2025 has taken an unexpected turn not on the pitch but off it, after the Pakistan Cricket Board officially filed a complaint against India. The issue centers on Team India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan players after their Group A match, which India won by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan’s team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, lodged the formal protest with match referee Andy Pycroft. In the official statement, the PCB deemed India’s actions as going against the spirit of sportsmanship. The controversy stemmed from the post-match scene where, following Suryakumar Yadav’s winning six, he and a few teammates allegedly walked into the dressing room directly without offering handshakes to the Pakistan team waiting in the stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup Controversy: Everything You Need to Know!

At the toss, captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha had already made no handshake or eye contact, a moment that passed without major comment. But tensions escalated dramatically after the match ended. Videos showed the Pakistan squad, led by captain Salman Agha and coach Mike Hesson, approaching the Indian dressing room in hopes of performing customary post-match handshakes. Indian players did not come out, and the dressing room door was shut firmly.

The incident left Pakistan coach Hesson visibly frustrated. During the post-match press conference he made it clear that his team wanted to extend the gesture of goodwill, but there was no reciprocation. Salman Agha, in protest, also chose not to appear for his post-match interview with Sony’s broadcasting team, forgoing the expected cordialities.

Adding to the emotional intensity, Suryakumar Yadav took the microphone after the match and dedicated India’s win to the Indian Armed Forces, expressing solidarity with the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. His words struck a deep chord with Indian fans, many of whom praised the skipper for using the moment to show unity and respect during a time of grief. It was a gesture that went beyond cricket, reflecting his maturity and courage as a leader willing to speak for a nation.

This incident has sparked widespread debate about the intersection of politics and sportsmanship. The PCB’s official complaint calls on the Asia Cup authorities to address the matter. Now all eyes are on the Asian Cricket Council to see how they respond, whether this leads to sanctions, or if it will be treated as a symbolic misstep during a highly charged rivalry.