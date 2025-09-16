Apollo Tyres’ Record Deal for Team India Jersey: How Much More Than Dream11?

The value of Team India’s jersey sponsorship has soared once again, with Apollo Tyres stepping in as the new sponsor after Dream11’s exit. The tyre major has secured the rights in a deal reportedly worth Rs.579 crore, marking one of the most lucrative sponsorship agreements in Indian cricket history.

By comparison, Dream11, which previously held the jersey rights, was paying around Rs.4 crore per match, amounting to a total deal value of approximately Rs.358 crore. Apollo Tyres, on the other hand, has agreed to pay Rs.4.5 crore per match, bringing the overall contract close to Rs.579 crore across 121 bilateral games and 21 ICC or ACC fixtures scheduled until 2027.

This means Apollo Tyres is paying nearly 0.5 crore more per match than Dream11, a jump of around 12 to 13 percent in the per-match fee. Over the course of the contract, that difference translates into more than 200 crore in additional value, reflecting both the growing commercial pull of the Indian cricket team and the BCCI’s aggressive new reserve pricing.

The sponsorship battle was tightly contested, with major brands including Canva and JK Tyre showing interest. In the end, Apollo edged them out, demonstrating the immense importance companies place on visibility through the Indian cricket jersey. Every international match, televised across the world, offers unmatched exposure for a brand, and Apollo Tyres has effectively bought into that global stage.

For the BCCI, this is a significant win. By raising the base price to Rs.3.5 crore for bilateral matches and Rs.1.5 crore for ICC or ACC events, the board ensured that the new contract would set a fresh benchmark. The jump from Dream11’s 358 crore deal to Apollo’s 579 crore package underscores just how much the value of cricket sponsorship has surged in just a few years.

With this record deal, Apollo Tyres has secured its place on one of the most powerful sporting jerseys in the world. For fans, it means a new logo on the iconic Team India kit, and for the cricketing ecosystem, it highlights the ever-growing financial clout of Indian cricket.