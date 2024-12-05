Cricket fraternity celebrates Shikhar Dhawan's 39th birthday with heartfelt wishes

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan celebrated his 39th birthday on Thursday and received warm wishes from his loved ones and fellow Indian cricketers.

Dhawan’s 39th birthday saw former teammates and friends share nostalgic and heartfelt messages. Suresh Raina, a close friend and former teammate of Dhawan, shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram, celebrating their bond. Along with the images, Raina wrote a heartfelt message: “To the man who brings flair and fun to the pitch, Happy Birthday Brother, @shikhardofficial. Your fearless batting and infectious smile inspire millions. Have a smashing year ahead!”

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also took to Instagram story to wish his fellow cricketer a happy birthday. Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Harbhajan’s message was short and sweet: “Happy Birthday Jatta".

Yuvraj Singh, who has played alongside Dhawan in numerous international matches, also made sure to wish his friend. On his Instagram story, the former all-rounder wrote: “Happy Gabbar Diwas to one of the funniest and down to earth teammates to have played with! Hope you stay blessed and keep talking with that bat even after retirement.”

Sharing a picture of the two together, India pacer Umesh Yadav wrote: “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Shikhi Paajhi! May God bless you, Bro, with the best of health and happiness.”

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan wrote, “Wishing @shikhardofficial a very happy birthday. Life ka enjoyment sahi se karne wala ek hi banda hai. Sheraaaaa."

Making his India debut in 2010, Dhawan leaves behind a legacy studded with milestones. He amassed over 10,000 international runs across formats, with 6793 ODI runs at a remarkable average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 91.35. His Test debut in 2013 against Australia was unforgettable, with an 85-ball century - the fastest by a debutant - eventually leading to a dazzling 187. In T20Is, Dhawan tallied 1759 runs with a strike rate of 126.36.

Dhawan's ODI prowess stood out, especially during India’s 2013 Champions Trophy victory, where he scored 363 runs to clinch the Golden Bat award. In the IPL, his consistency shone brightly as he became the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 6,769 runs.

In 34 Tests, he scored 2315 runs at an average of 40.61, and in 68 T20Is, 1759 at a strike rate of 126.36.

Dhawan represented Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL, where he is the second-highest run-getter behind Kohli. His 6769 runs came across 222 matches at a strike rate of 127.14.

In domestic cricket, Dhawan's early years coincided with the Ranji Trophy success for Delhi; he was part of the title-winning team in 2007-08 when Delhi beat Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede. He was also the top run-scorer at the Under-19 World Cup in 2004.

