Cricket Australia slaps new 10-year ban on Dulip Samaraweera over misconduct

Melbourne, Nov 15 (IANS) Cricket Australia has handed another 10-year ban on Dulip Samaraweera after allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a second player while coaching.

The ban will be served concurrently with a 20-year ban imposed on Samaraweera for a separate serious Code of Conduct breach last month.

The 52-year-old, who played seven Tests and five ODIs for Sri Lanka in the 1990s, was appointed head coach of the Victoria state women’s team in May. However, his tenure was cut short due to allegations of inappropriate behavior toward a woman player.

Samaraweera was banned from holding any position within CA or a State or Territory Association (including any W/BBL Team) for 10 years after he was found to have committed a serious breach of section 2.23 of CA’s Code of Conduct.

The allegation of inappropriate conduct took place while Samaraweera was employed by Cricket Victoria (CV) but relates to private coaching sessions outside this role.

"Samaraweera denied the allegations but chose not to participate in the investigation and subsequent Conduct Commission hearing," the Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"The CA Integrity Department investigates complaints brought to it under Integrity Codes and Policies which also apply to State & Territory Associations. The Conduct Commission hears matters referred to it by CA Integrity.

"CA and CV are committed to providing a safe environment for all players and employees and the welfare of those subjected to mistreatment is paramount. We strongly encourage the reporting of inappropriate behaviours, which can be made directly to the CA Integrity Unit or via the Core Integrity Hotline," it added.

