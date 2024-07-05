Cricket Australia announces record-breaking surge from Indian buyers for Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Cricket Australia has announced a record-breaking surge in ticket sales from India for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The excitement surrounding the fierce rivalry between India and Australia has led to a record-breaking six times increase, compared to last season, in the number of tickets bought by fans in India. The Boxing Day Test has seen a tenfold increase in ticket sales to Indian purchasers compared to 2018/19 at the same time.

“We are thrilled to see so many Indian fans planning to travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. They can expect a very warm welcome here. We are committed to providing an enjoyable and memorable experience for everyone attending, and we’re confident this series will be remembered for many years to come,” said Joel Morrison, General Manager of Events & Operations at Cricket Australia

Adding a unique touch to the experience, Cricket Australia is introducing Indian Fan Zones for the first time in a Test series in Australia. These specially designed zones aim to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for Indian supporters, fostering a sense of community and celebration among fans at all venues during the series.

Additionally, there has been a strong demand from corporate groups travelling from India, particularly for Hospitality and Premium Experience packages for the Boxing Day Test.

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick off with the First Test from November 22 to 26 at Perth Stadium in Perth, a day match setting the stage for the series. The Second Test will be played from December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, featuring a thrilling day-night format under the stadium's lights. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane, where the Third Test will take place from December 14 to 18 during the day.

The series will reach a crescendo with the traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled for December 26 to 30 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The series will culminate with the Fifth Test from January 3 to 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, promising an intense finish to what is expected to be a gripping contest.

