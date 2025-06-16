Crackdown against anti-national elements to continue in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, June 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday reiterated the state government's commitment to cracking down on anti-social and anti-national elements, asserting that such forces have deep historical roots dating back to the post-Independence era.

“We have already taken action. Assam is a very sensitive state. These anti-national elements won’t stop simply due to my warnings, as their activities have been ongoing since the days of independence,” Sarma said, emphasising that the state’s campaign against such activities is far from over.

The statement comes amid heightened communal tensions in parts of the state.

Sarma confirmed that police in Lakhipur, Goalpara district, arrested five individuals accused of attempting to incite communal unrest by allegedly hurling beef near a temple shortly after Eid-al-Adha.

The accused have been identified as Bodir Ali, Hazarat Ali, Tara Mia, Shajamal Mia, and Jahangir Alom—all residents of the Khakilamari locality under Lakhipur Police Station.

A case has been registered, and the Chief Minister assured that stringent legal action would follow.

“Strict action is being taken to ensure such elements face the full force of the law,” he said.

The incident follows another major law enforcement action in western Assam’s Dhubri town, where 38 individuals were arrested during an overnight crackdown on Saturday.

The arrests came just a day after Sarma’s visit to the area, which has witnessed communal disturbances since Eid al-Adha.

Tensions in Dhubri escalated on June 8 and 9 after suspected cattle remains were found in a temple, triggering unrest.

Police have registered five FIRs relating to three separate incidents, including the alleged cow slaughter, rioting, and the spread of misinformation.

Twenty-two people had initially been arrested in the aftermath.

The FIRs cite violations under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act and several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those dealing with defiling places of worship, promoting enmity between groups, criminal conspiracy, and acts intended to outrage religious sentiments.

Authorities have intensified surveillance and law enforcement measures in the region to prevent further flare-ups.

