CPI-ML comes out in support of the people of Gaza

Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) Hundreds of CPI-ML workers and supporters, under the leadership of party General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, came out on the streets of Patna on Sunday in support of Palestine and to protest against Israel.

Bhattacharya, during the protest claimed that the war between Israel and Hamas brought the world on the edge of a new world war.

"The way Israel is attacking Gaza, it looks like they will completely destroy it. Innocent people including women and children are dying in this attack. We demand the government of India to stand in favour of Palestine. When Hamas started the attack on Israel on October 7, we condemned it. Israel has cut the supply line to Palestine. There is no food, water, electricity, medicines. Moreover, Israel has threatened the people of North Gaza to leave the country. This is not just a conflict between two countries but it is an international matter and every country is affected by it. There is a threat of atomic war here and that would happen, third world war kicks off," he said.

"We have to raise our voice for the peace in Gaza but military operation is not a solution. We have to initiate political and diplomatic solutions. PM Narendra Modi has gone to Israel and India is standing with it but that does not mean the children of Gaza are to be killed. The friendship can be used to apply pressure on Israel and reinstate peace in the region,” Bhattacharya said.

"We were slaves of British in the past. Our country was under British rule for 200 years. India has a foreign policy since the Mahatma Gandhi era to back those countries where other countries are imposing slavery. We are standing here for humanity and hence backing the innocent people of Gaza," he said.

