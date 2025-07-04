Covid situation significantly improved in Manipur: Official

Imphal, July 4 (IANS) The Covid-19 situation significantly improved in Manipur indicating a daily positivity rate of 15.2 per cent on Friday against 32.5 per cent on June 26, an official said on Friday.

An official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that as per the latest Covid-19 status report issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), five samples out of 33 tested on Friday have found to be positive, indicating a daily positivity rate of 15.2 per cent.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases reported in the state of Manipur since June 1, stands at 280, with Imphal West accounting for the highest number of cases, followed by Imphal East and Bishnupur districts.

These three districts fall in the Imphal valley region.

The official said that as of now, there are 63 active cases in the state, most of whom are under home isolation. Altogether, 217 individuals have recovered and been discharged, with the recovery count significantly surpassing active cases. There have been no reported Covid-19 deaths so far in Manipur, the official said.

Manipur’s Health Services Director Chambo Gonmei said in the current wave, the first Covid case in the state was reported on June 9, when a 23-year-old woman tested positive for the infection.

The woman hails from Bishnupur district. Gonmei urged the people to be on alert in view of the spread of the infection in other parts of the country.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla earlier held a review meeting at the Raj Bhavan and advised the importance of proactive measures, adequate medical infrastructure, and community awareness to ensure the state remains equipped to handle any potential surge in Covid-19 cases.

Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, senior medical officials from the state Health Department and other authorities attended the meeting.

The review was held in view of recent directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on enhanced preparedness amid rising concerns of a possible Covid-19 resurgence.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the health officials briefed the Governor on the state's preparedness, including diagnostics, protective equipment, oxygen supply, ICU and isolation wards, essential drugs, and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme-Integrated Health Information Platform portal.

