COVID-19: BMC appeals not to panic but to take preventive steps

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday appealed to the citizens not to panic, especially in the wake of serious illnesses.

The advisory was issued after two women from Sindhudurg and Dombivli undergoing treatment at the city hospital, died on Sunday, due to multiple serious illnesses (Nephrotic syndrome with Hypocalcemic seizures, cancer). BMC has clarified that they have not died due to COVID-19.

BMC said, “COVID-19 is now considered an endemic and ongoing health problem. As the virus has become established at the community level, cases of COVID-19 are now sporadic and very rare.”

It said that in recent days, the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing in Singapore, Hong Kong, East Asia and other countries.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department is constantly monitoring the spread of COVID-19 to keep it under control.

“The number of COVID-19 patients has been very low from January 2025 to April 2025. Some patients have been seen since May, however, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration is appealing to the citizens not to panic in this regard,” it said.

As per BMC, treatment and guidance facilities are available in the civic hospitals, including Seven Hills Hospital has 20 beds (MICU), 20 beds for children and pregnant women and 60 general beds.

Kasturba Hospital has two intensive care (ICU) beds and a special ward of 10 beds with a provision to increase the capacity immediately.

“Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough (dry or with phlegm), sore or achy throat, fatigue, body aches, and headache. Symptoms may also include a runny nose, a runny nose, and a loss of taste or smell. These symptoms can often be similar to those of a common cold and can vary from person to person. In severe cases, difficulty breathing is a major warning sign,” said the BMC advisory.

BMC further said that COVID-19 can be prevented by taking proper precautions. Especially patients with serious illnesses and low immunity, such as cancer, the elderly, diabetes, high blood pressure and liver disease should take proper precautions.

BMC has urged the citizens to consult a municipal clinic, hospital, or family doctor if they find symptoms like fever, cough (dry or with phlegm), sore or achy throat, fatigue, body aches, and headache.

BMC has also appealed to the citizens to wear a mask in public if found with symptoms, keep distance from others, wash hands frequently with soap and water and follow a proper diet and take rest.

