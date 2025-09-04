Court orders execution of arrest warrant against TN Minister on Sep 15

Chennai, Sep 4 (IANS) The Vellore Principal Sessions Court has directed police to execute an arrest warrant against senior DMK leader, party general secretary and senior minister Durai Murugan on September 15 in connection with a long-pending disproportionate assets case.

Durai Murugan, currently serving as Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s cabinet, earlier held the Public Works Department portfolio in the DMK government led by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi between 1996 and 2001.

During that period, allegations surfaced that he had amassed assets far exceeding his known sources of income.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) subsequently filed a case during the succeeding AIADMK regime, charging Durai Murugan, his wife, son, daughter-in-law, brother, and others with accumulating illicit wealth worth Rs 3.92 crore.

Following investigations and questioning, the trial court in 2007 acquitted the minister and his family members.

In 2013, however, during another AIADMK government, the DVAC filed a revision petition before the Madras High Court challenging the acquittal. After hearing both sides, the High Court set aside the earlier order, reinstated the charges, and directed a special court in Vellore to complete the trial within six months.

The case, now transferred to a special court in Chennai, has been under trial. The court had earlier ordered Durai Murugan and his wife to appear in person.

While his wife complied and successfully petitioned to have her arrest warrant recalled, Durai Murugan failed to appear.

His absence prompted the court to re-issue an arrest warrant, instructing the police to execute it if he does not appear by September 15.

If the senior DMK leader fails to present himself before the court on the specified date, he will have to face arrest, marking a significant development in the decades-long case that continues to shadow his political career.

