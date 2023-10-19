Court employee arrested for disrupting proceedings at Trump's civil fraud trial

New York, Oct 19 (IANS) A New York court employee was arrested after trying to approach former US President Donald Trump at a Manhattan courtroom, where he made another appearance in his civil fraud trial.

On Wednesday, the woman was stopped by court officers before she got near Trump and no one involved in the trial was in any danger, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement from the Office of Court Administration as saying.

The unnamed woman was charged with contempt of court in the second degree for disrupting a court proceeding.

She has been placed on administrative leave and prohibited from entering any state court facilities.

Trump was at the courtroom on Tuesday and Wednesday for the third week of the trial, after he attended the first three days of the trial when it got underway earlier this month.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Trump and his company of inflating the value of their assets to obtain more favorable business deals and boost Trump's net worth.

The former President and his attorneys have strongly denied the allegations.

Before the trial began earlier this month, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Trump and his company liable for fraud, saying they provided false financial statements for nearly a decade.

The trial is expected to continue until mid-December.

