Court asks Delhi Police to take action for false claim of notice non-delivery due to G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) A local court here has asked the Delhi police to take action against officials who falsely claimed that a notice in a criminal revision could not be served to a Station House Officer (SHO) due to the G20 Summit.

The incident took place after Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma Courts issued a notice to the SHO of Khajuri Khas police station on August 29.

However, when the court was informed later that the notice addressed to the SHO had been returned unserved with the explanation that it couldn't be delivered due to the G-20 Summit, the judge found the situation strange.

The court pointed out that while the officials managed to serve a notice to the concerned branch of the police station, they claimed they couldn't serve their own SHO.

The judge concluded that this excuse appeared to be false.

“Apparently, this is a false excuse being taken by the process server for not serving his own SHO with the notice along with documents,” it said.

The judge then referred the matter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the North-East district.

The DCP was asked to take note of the conduct of the process server and other officials responsible for providing a false report or excuse to the court.

The court asked to take the necessary steps or actions against the erring officials, and the judge also issued a fresh notice to the SHO.

"Notice to SHO PS Khajuri Khas be sent again along with the same set which is received back, for next date of hearing," he said.

He then listed the matter for a next hearing on September 23.

"On the next date, the court shall hear arguments on the petition and reply, if any, be filed by the next date," the court said.

