UP couple commits suicide after wife's gang-rape

Basti (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 24 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a man and his wife allegedly committed suicide, hours after the woman was gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police said.

An FIR has been filed over the incident and two men have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Basti Superintendent of Police (SP), Gopal Krishana, said that the husband died on Friday night while his wife died at a hospital in Gorakhpur the following day.

The couple's relatives have alleged that the woman was gang raped by the two men in her house in the Rudhauli police station area on the intervening night of September 20 and 21, the SP added.

Before allegedly dying by suicide, the couple recorded a video in which they mentioned the names of the accused, the police added.

Based on a complaint by the brother of the man, an FIR was filed against the two men under Sections 376 D (gang rape ) and 306 (abetment to suicide), Krishana said.

The couple's children told the police that when they were getting ready to go to school on Friday morning, their parents told them that they had consumed poison and were going to die, the police said.

The couple has three children, two sons aged eight and six, and a one-year-old daughter.

According to preliminary investigation, the rape incident is linked with the sale of land owned by the victim, the police added.

