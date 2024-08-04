Countries ask citizens to leave Lebanon amid tensions between Israel, Hezbollah

Beirut, Aug 4 (IANS) Many countries, including the UK, Sweden, Jordan, and the US, have asked their citizens to depart from Lebanon in light of the escalating crisis between Israel and Hezbollah.

On Saturday, the UK foreign office issued a statement urging British nationals to leave Lebanon when commercial transportation is still operational.

The foreign office posted the advisory on social media platform X, requiring British citizens to "leave now."

"Border Force, consular officials and military personnel are being deployed to the Middle East to support British embassy staff," the advisory added.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also issued a notice urging its citizens not to travel to Lebanon temporarily and requesting the citizens residing there to "evacuate promptly."

The notice said that the recommendation is a precautionary measure in anticipation of the potential security situation in Lebanon following the escalating conflict with Israel after Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor.

The ministry also advised Jordanian citizens to maintain the "highest level of vigilance" and follow the directives issued by Lebanese authorities.

Additionally, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom also warned of the tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry also decided to temporarily close its embassy in Beirut for one month and withdraw all diplomatic personnel for security reasons.

The ministry also urged all Swedish citizens to "leave the country by whichever means possible while they still can."

Moreover, the US Embassy in Beirut also issued a fresh "security alert" on Saturday, asking the American citizens in Lebanon wishing to depart the country to book "any ticket available to them", even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route.

"The US Embassy notes several airlines have suspended or cancelled flights, and many flights have sold out; however, commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available. Please see available flight options at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport," the alert stated.

It mentioned that citizens who lack funds to return to the United States may contact the embassy for financial assistance via repatriation loans.

Earlier, India also urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country and avoid travelling there in view of "potential threats in the region."

"In view of recent developments and potential threats in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice," the Indian Embassy in Beirut said in an updated advisory.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.