'Coronation historic day', says British Deputy High Commissioner

Chandigarh, May 6 (IANS) On the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III, British Deputy High Commissioner, Caroline Rowett, on Saturday said it is a "historic day".

"Looking forward to a day filled with pageantry and spectacle for the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. What a historic day," an elated Rowett tweeted.

The King and other members of the Royal Family welcomed Heads of State and overseas guests to Buckingham Palace, ahead of Saturday's coronation.

India's Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar too met King Charles.

The Deputy High Commissioner, who is based in London, retweeted Dhankhar's tweet, "Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with King Charles III during reception hosted by him for Commonwealth leaders at Marlborough House, London. @MEAIndia."

All eyes now turn to Westminster Abbey and the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

King Charles III, formerly known as The Prince of Wales, became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

