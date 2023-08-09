Cops among 9 injured in Delhi factory fire

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Nine people, including two Delhi Police constables, were injured in a fire that broke out at a factory in the national capital's Mayapuri area on Wednesday, a fire department official said.

The two constables were identified as Randhir Singh (46) and Vikrant. The rest of the injured persons included Rakesh, Ram Niwas, Santosh, Harichand, Vikrant, Kishan and Inderjeet

Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at the factory in Mayapuri phase-II was received at around 2.05 a.m.

“A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site. The blaze was brought under control in two hours,” said Garg.

The DFS chief added that the fire broke out in a packing box containing sofa springs, and a drum of glue also burst on the ground floor of a building.

“The building consists of a ground floor and two additional floors, with a total area of approximately 92 square yards. As a result, nine people sustained injuries, including burn injuries, and were promptly transported to DDU Hospital. At the hospital, they were attended to by CMO Dr. Jatin for medical treatment,” Garg said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said: “In this incident two police personnel and three public persons, who had reached the spot after receiving information, received minor injuries and they were rushed to a nearby hospital immediately.

“A crime team was called to the spot. A case under relevant provisions of law is being registered at Mayapuri police station."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.