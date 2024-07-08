Copa America: Debutant Canada’s dream run clashes with Argentina's aim of record setting title (Preview)

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The semifinals of the Copa America are set as tied record winners of the tournament Argentina (15 with Uruguay) will be taking on the Canadian side who are making their first ever appearance at the competition.

The defending champions have been on a flying run at the Copa America 2024 campaign. The side has won all four games so far scoring six goals in the process whilst also maintaining the joint-best defensive effort in the league having conceded only one goal.

The only cause for concern for the current World Champions is that their captain, Lionel Messi is yet to score at the tournament. The Inter Miami forward has generated 0.85 expected goals and 1.3 shots on target per game whilst providing one assist so far. Lisandro Martinez the leading goalscorer at the tournament with four to his name.

They struggled in their quarterfinal outing against Ecuador and were once again carried to victory by one of the best penalty specialists the game has ever seen, Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina are the tied record-winners along with other semifinalists. Uruguay as both nations have 15 to their name.

The two sides previously faced each other in the opening game of the tournament, a fixture that Argentina won 2-0 thanks to goals by Julian Alvarez and Martinez.

Canada, on the other hand, are participating at the tournament for the first time and have the chance to script history. The team could become the second ever non CONMEBOL team to qualify for the finals of the trophy.

Their trip to the finals was full of uncertainty and the 1-0 win over Peru followed by a 0-0 draw against Chile saw them qualify for the quarter-finals where they scraped past Venezuela 4-3 on penalties.

"Argentina will have to be the best match we’ve ever played and it still might not be enough. But, whatever. We’re going to go for it," said Canadian head coach Jesse March after their win over Venezuela.

