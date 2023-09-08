Cop commits suicide in Andhra

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 8 (IANS) A police head constable died by suicide by shooting himself with his gun on Friday.

The incident occurred in Kurnool.

Satyanarayana, who was on duty at Lokayukta office in the town, shot himself with his gun in the bathroom.

According to police, the office staff rushed towards the bathroom on hearing the gunshot and found the head constable lying in a pool of blood. He died on the spot.

Police shifted the body for autopsy.

The reasons for the policeman’s extreme step were not known.

A police officer said they have registered a case and took up the investigation.

