Cop caught with woman, beaten by locals and then suspended

Agra (UP), Sep 18 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a police sub-inspector was tied to pole and beaten in Agra district after he was caught in a compromising position with a woman.

The police sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar was allegedly beaten by the villagers.

The family of the woman alleged that the police officer was molesting the woman. According to reports, the inspector allegedly jumped through the roof and sneaked into the house in an inebriated condition.

The woman raised an alarm after which the family members came and caught the police officer red-handed in an objectionable position inside their house in Tihaiya village in Barhan Police Station limits.

The villagers were called who then stripped Sandeep Kumar naked and tied him to a pole. The villagers also thrashed the police officer for his act.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

The accused was later rescued by the police that reached the spot and took the culprit with them.

Sandeep Kumar has now been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him after the video of the locals beating him went viral.

A case of rape has been registered against the police officer.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night.

The police have initiated an inquiry in connection with the matter. They are also scanning the video that is going viral on social media.

Etmadpur ACP said, "In the case of a sub-inspector being caught with a girl under police station Barhan area, the sub-inspector is being suspended with immediate effect, strictest departmental action is being taken and after receiving the complaint, legal action will be taken against the SI.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.