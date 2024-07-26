Construction of major highway, new bridge starts in Afghanistan

Kabul, July 26 (IANS) Afghan authorities have launched the construction of a major highway and a bridge in south Afghanistan's Helmand province to link the provincial capital Lashkar Gah and the western Herat city, state-run news agency Bakhtar reported on Friday.

The project, having an estimated cost of 177.5 million afghani ($2.51 million) for the highway's first section with a length of 27.5 kilometres and a 350-metre bridge, is expected to be funded by the Ministry of Public Works, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afghanistan's infrastructure facilities, including roads and bridges, have been badly damaged or destroyed due to more than four decades of war and civil strife. The Afghan caretaker government has launched a variety of construction projects to boost the economy and rebuild the country.

The latest development projects included a pharmaceutical plant, a new passenger service facility at Kabul International Airport, and street and road construction in the capital, Kabul, and other cities across the country.

