Constitution a guide to our present as well as future: PM Modi (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Constitution is a guide to our present as well as future.

Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister said that in the last 75 years, the Constitution has always shown the right path, including the time when the Emergency was imposed.

“Our Constitution has met every need and expectation of the country,” he said, adding that the powers provided under the Constitution only paved the way for complete implementation of its provisions in Jammu & Kashmir.

PM Modi said that our founding fathers and mothers knew that India’s dreams would reach new heights with time and that the needs of its citizens would change with time.

“That’s why they did not leave the Constitution as just a law book but made it a continuous flowing stream,” the PM said.

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi said: “The Constitution is not merely a lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age.”

He said that every citizen of the nation aspires for a “Vikshit Bharat (developed India)” to enjoy a quality and dignified life.

At the beginning of his address, he also recalled the 26/11 terrorist attacks and reiterated that every terrorist organisation challenging India's security will be dealt with a befitting reply.

PM Modi said “We cannot forget that it is the anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. I reiterate the resolve of the country that every terrorist organisation challenging India's security will be dealt with a befitting reply.”

He paid his respects to the people who lost lives in the 2008 Mumbai attacks

The Prime Minister said that the 75th Constitution Day is a subject matter of “immense pride” for the nation and he bows down to the Constitution and all members of the Constituent Assembly.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Constitution Day and the 75th anniversary of the Constitution.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Best wishes to all the countrymen on Constitution Day on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. #75YearsOfConstitution”

Constitution Day of India, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated on November 26 every year to celebrate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution, which later came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Constitution Day was officially recognised in 2015 by the Union government, with the aim to spread awareness about the Constitution's importance, promote constitutional values among citizens and encourage them to reflect on the values of democracy, justice, equality, and liberty that it upholds.

