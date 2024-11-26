Constitution binds us together: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, Nov 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday emphasised the importance of working with a 'Nation First' mindset for the prosperity of the country.

He noted that the Constitution serves as a binding force for all citizens and acknowledged the significant contributions of women in its drafting.

The Governor was addressing the 'Hum Bharat Ki Mahilayan' event organised by the National Commission for Women and the Municipal Corporation at Ravindra Rangmanch on Constitution Day.

Speaking on India's resilience, he remarked that despite foreign invasions over a thousand years, the nation's deep faith in its culture safeguarded its identity. While many other cultures perished over time, India's cultural heritage remained intact.

The Governor asked everyone to learn to live free from vices, educate children, create ambition to become a great person and eradicate hatred. He said that if the citizens of India are good, then India will progress.

The Governor said that the Constitution did not accept discrimination in the name of language, region and culture while advocating for everyone to adopt the attitude of 'Indian first'.

He also paid tribute to the contributions of women in constitution-making, noting that 15 women were part of the Constitution Committee, including two from Bikaner.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar described Constitution Day as a moment of pride, celebrating the essential role women played in drafting the Constitution.

She emphasised that their struggle serves as an inspiring story of overcoming obstacles and driving change.

