Conspiracy against Dharmasthala: K’taka govt on mass grave case

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that there was a massive conspiracy to tarnish the image of the Hindu pilgrimage centre Dharmasthala.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Shivakumar said, “I believe in Dharmasthala and its administrative board. The Home Minister will explain the reasons for forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT). This place has lakhs of believers, let’s not politicise this.”

“Why would the Congress party intervene in this matter? Don’t drag the Congress high command into this. The Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala has been doing service; we do not doubt it. Someone has been accused of crimes due to an internal feud. When many complaints have come, the Home Minister or the government can’t ignore them. We believe in the holiness of Dharmasthala more than you,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters later, he said, “A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy hundreds of years of legacy in Dharmasthala. It is not correct to tarnish someone just like that. It has all happened due to one complainant.”

“Many members have spoken about this issue. I have told them that action must be taken against those who are misleading the investigation. The CM has also said that action must be taken against such people. I have information on this case. 'Dharma' (religion) must not be tarnished. Culprits must be punished,” he added.

Asked about the BJP’s allegation that the Congress was trying to tarnish the image of Dharmasthala, he said, “The Congress party will not allow tarnishing the image of any religious place. We see everyone equally when it comes to religion.”

Meanwhile, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, speaking in the State Legislative Assembly today, demanded that the SIT, which is investigating the allegations against Dharmasthala, must provide an interim report. An investigation should be conducted into the masked person, he further underlined.

He said that 'Sri Kshetra' Dharmasthala is not only a centre of religious faith, but also questioned who is putting pressure on the SIT investigation. Which organisations are exerting pressure?

He said that an international-level smear campaign is being carried out against the holy site, hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Crores of devotees are prepared to take to the streets in protest. This should not become a hit-and-run case, he stressed.

“Who is this masked man? What is his background?” he asked, adding that there should have been an investigation into this matter.

“The very next day after saying an SIT investigation would not be conducted, an SIT was set up. If that is the case, which organisations put pressure on the Chief Minister? Why was the identity of the masked person not ascertained before the investigation began?” he questioned.

Vijayendra reiterated that crores of devotees are protesting on the streets and that they have demanded a proper investigation. However, there is a frenzy of digging pits, which is hurting people’s religious sentiments. This should not be turned into a hit-and-run case. The SIT must release an interim report on the investigation. The masked person and the group behind him must be identified and investigated.

He further said that the case should not be closed merely on the grounds that the human remains had not been found. An investigation must be conducted to find out who is behind this conspiracy, Vijayendra insisted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.