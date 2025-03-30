Conor McGregor showcases excitement for BKFC's UAE Debut on April 4 & 5

Dubai, March 30 (IANS) Arriving next week, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), powered by World League of Fighters in association with Dubai Sports Council, makes its historic Middle East debut on April 4th and 5th at the iconic Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium.

The arena will transform into a battleground for the most intense and unfiltered form of combat, though promoted in all safe interests and environments of promoting high-octane action for the world’s top fighters.

Mixed martial arts legend combat sports icon Conor McGregor, voiced his excitement for BKFC, “Dubai, we are coming, baby!” exclaimed McGregor. “BKFC is a worldwide sensation. It’s taking things from Hollywood, Florida, to the World. This is global and UAE we will go global.”

BKFC founder & president David Feldman, who has led the sport’s meteoric rise, expressed his excitement about the promotion’s remarkable growth and its much-anticipated arrival in Dubai, He shared, "We’re taking this sport to a global level like never before. Eight events in six weeks, four countries, this is the next evolution of combat sports. Two events, April 4th and 5th at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium and Four World Championship fights, we are coming."

With four World Championship bouts on the card, BKFC’s Dubai debut is part of an ambitious global expansion, which includes eight events across six weeks in four different countries. The UAE is now set to witness the gripping intensity of bare-knuckle fighting.

The BKFC Dubai edition will feature an incredible lineup of international fighters with intense matchups across multiple weight categories from the fighting community, bringing the raw intensity and pure athleticism of bare-knuckle fighting to one of the most exciting sporting destinations in the world and elevating sport to a whole new level of entertainment.

The highly anticipated two-night event will be broadcast live on the BKFC app, ensuring that fans worldwide won’t miss a single punch. With premium VIP seatings available and tickets available at AED 399, the choice of location guarantees a close-knit audience while upholding the highest standards of comfort and safety for both athletes and spectators.

