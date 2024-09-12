Cong's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' in Vadodara slams Gujarat govt over 'lack of flood relief'

Vadodara, Sep 12 (IANS) The Gujarat Congress on Thursday organised 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' here, highlighting the concerns of the flood-affected people, while also criticising the BJP-led government in the state over the "lack of flood relief".

The rally started from Sayajinagar Gruh in Akota and concluded at the District Collector's office.

Protesters submitted a memorandum addressing the issues faced by flood-hit people.

A large boat was carried during the march, serving as a symbolic protest and drawing considerable attention, while participants held up posters expressing their outrage.

Congress leaders, including Gujarat unit chief Shaktisinh Gohil, MLA Amit Chavda, and Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik, were present at the rally.

Before the march, they addressed a gathering of people at Sayajinagar Gruh, highlighting the need for government action and support for those affected by the floods.

During the rally, Mukul Wasnik criticised the state government for "failing to provide adequate relief".

He claimed that around 50 people had died due to the floods, and diseases had also been spreading. Farmers have suffered massive losses, with crops destroyed across the region.

Wasnik expressed disappointment that despite the significant damage, the government is yet to offer substantial assistance for relief and rehabilitation. He said that the Congress organised the rally to hold the government accountable.

City unit Congress President Rutvij Joshi accused the ruling party of being responsible for the flooding, citing corruption as the cause.

He and other Congress leaders demanded that the government take immediate and meaningful action to help those who have lost homes, livelihoods, and lives due to the floods.

They also criticised the government's delayed response, implying that relief efforts only began after the Congress called for the rally.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has provided a relief package to support flood-affected residents.

Announced on Thursday, the aid will be drawn from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and is aimed at facilitating swift rehabilitation.

The package promises assistance to everyone from small street vendors to larger businesses with turnovers exceeding Rs 5 lakh.

According to the government's plan, street vendors and cart operators will receive Rs 5,000 in cash assistance.

Owners of small, permanent cabins of up to 40 square feet will be granted Rs 20,000, while larger cabins will receive Rs 40,000. In addition, small and medium-sized permanent shop owners will get Rs 85,000 in cash aid.

