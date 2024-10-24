Congress should also hand over their office and flag to SP: Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Expelled Congressman Pramod Krishnam on Thursday commented on the Congress party with regard to its seat-sharing and pre-poll arrangement for the upcoming by-elections in UP.

Expelled from Congress for “indiscipline”, Acharya Pramod Krishnam describes himself as a “spiritual guru who has been arduously working to light up humanity in a society through spiritual and social activities.”

Taking to X on Thursday, the former Congressman remarked: “Congress should hand over their ‘office’ and ‘flag’ to SP too. @INCIndia @kharge @RahulGandhi.”

This comment follows Congress’ decision to contest the by-polls under the electoral symbol of Samajwadi Party (SP), the bicycle.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav has said that the candidates of INDIA bloc are set to contest all nine Assembly seats in the upcoming by-polls in the state on his party's election symbol.

Pertinently, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav had held late-night talks on seat-sharing as Congress was keen to contest from Meerapur and Phulpur seats.

Congress had originally demanded five of 10 Assembly seats. Last week, SP, however, said that the Congress had agreed to contest on two seats, Ghaziabad and Khair, leaving the rest for SP. But, Congress was reportedly unhappy with this arrangement.

However, Yadav took to X to explain the pre-poll arrangement: "Congress and the Samajwadi Party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. The INDIA bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election."

"With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of 'INDIA bloc' on all nine Assembly seats is filled with new energy with the resolve to win," he added.

"It is not about seats but about winning. Under this strategy, the joint candidates of the INDIA bloc will contest all the nine seats on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'."

"Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and standing shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. INDIA bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in the Uttar Pradesh by-election, the SP President concluded.

UP by-polls are scheduled to be held on November 13. The counting for this election will be on November 23.

