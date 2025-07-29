Congress’s trust run by Pakistan’s remote control: PM Modi on Op Sindoor debate

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress party during his address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, accusing it of aligning with Pakistan’s narrative and undermining the morale of India’s armed forces.

Speaking amid the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “Congress’s trust is being run by Pakistan’s remote control,” and condemned remarks by some Congress leaders who allegedly called the operation a farce.

The Prime Minister further alleged that Congress has historically shown “negativity” toward the armed forces, pointing out that the party has never formally acknowledged or celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas.

He questioned the party’s stance during the Doklam standoff and suggested that some Congress leaders were receiving briefings from foreign sources.

“Compare their statements with those from Pakistan - you’ll find the same punctuation,” he said.

PM Modi criticised Congress for demanding proof that the Pahalgam terrorists were Pakistani nationals, calling it a tactic that mirrors Pakistan’s own propaganda.

“Even when evidence is abundant, they ask for proof. What would they have done if there were none?” he asked.

PM Modi defended the military campaign, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and revealed that Pakistan had fired nearly 1,000 missiles during the conflict.

“Had those missiles landed, the destruction would have been unimaginable. But our air defence system intercepted them mid-air. Every citizen should feel proud,” he said, highlighting India’s growing technological capabilities in warfare.

He also accused Congress of spreading misinformation about the Adampur airbase, saying, “It was as if they were waiting for me to fail. I went to Adampur the very next day and exposed their lies.”

He praised India’s air defence system for neutralising Pakistani drones and missiles “like straws,” and drew parallels with the Balakot airstrikes, where Congress had similarly demanded photographic evidence.

“Pakistan said the same thing - show us the photos, count the bodies,” PM Modi noted.

Recalling the capture and return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019, PM Modi said that even then, some voices within India doubted the government’s ability to bring him back.

“They whispered that Modi was trapped. But Abhinandan returned with honour and pride. Even after Pahalgam, when a BSF (Border Security Forces) soldier was caught, they thought they had another chance. But he, too, came back with dignity.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks come amid a politically charged atmosphere in Parliament, with ‘Operation Sindoor’ emerging as a flashpoint between the government and the Opposition.

The debate continues, with further interventions expected from senior leaders across party lines.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.