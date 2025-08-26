Congress ran commission govt, we believe in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Aug 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on the second day of the MP-MLA dialogue programme, held discussions on the state’s development roadmap with public representatives and BJP district presidents of Nagaur, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore-Sirohi, Pali, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Jaipur (City & Rural), Alwar, Ajmer, and Dausa at his residence.

The Chief Minister said that while the previous Congress government was marked by corruption and commission-based governance, the present BJP government has set new benchmarks of good governance.

“The Congress trampled the dreams of youth by paper leaks. In our one-and-a-half years of governance, not a single paper has been leaked. We are working transparently with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” Sharma said.

Sharma informed that up to 20 per cent of funds under MLA Local Area Development and regional programmes have been earmarked for school repairs. Public representatives have been asked to prioritise this work.

He added that under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Garibi Mukt Gaon Yojana, over 10,000 villages are being made poverty-free. Both central and state governments are also extending financial assistance to youth employed in the private sector.

Calling Shekhawati’s havelis a proud legacy, the CM urged representatives to work for their conservation and promotion through tourism circuits. This, he said, will generate rural employment and boost local economies.

The CM emphasised prosperity for farmers, ensuring the supply of fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides. He said electricity is now being provided to farmers during the day in 22 districts.

“Due to Congress's mismanagement, discoms were at a loss. Today, they are on the path to profit,” he added.

State BJP President Madan Rathore highlighted that the BJP government has launched the Ram Jal Setu Link Project (ERCP) for 17 districts and finalised the Yamuna Water Agreement for Shekhawati.

The CM said that migrant Rajasthanis are also contributing to recharge structures under the Karmabhoomi to Matribhoomi campaign.

The CM directed MLAs to strongly present government achievements in the upcoming Assembly session and work actively in the House.

