Congress & Rahul Gandhi are anti-Dalit, says Gurgaon BJP candidate

Gurugram, Sep 13 (IANS) BJP candidate from Gurgaon constituency Mukesh Sharma said that the development work of BJP has created panic among the opposition leaders.

"The opposition has resorted to petty politics and is misleading the people, " Sharma told media persons on Friday.

Mukesh Sharma also criticized Rahul Gandhi and said that the “mentality of Rahul Gandhi and Congress is anti-Dalit.”

Sharma said this while discussing the election strategy with the party workers at the party office Gurukamal on Friday.

He said that for the progress of Gurugram, the future of the youth, the strength of the farmers and the upliftment of the poor, it is necessary to form a BJP government for the third time.

"The workers should go among the public and expose the Congress wrongdoing and tell that on one side there is Rahul Gandhi who keeps insulting India all the time. Congress means corruption and loot. Whenever there has been a Congress government, corruption has increased," he said.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Mukesh Sharma said that Rahul Gandhi spread rumours that BJP will end reservations. Now Rahul Gandhi is saying from the U.S. that if a Congress government is formed then reservation will be abolished. Rahul Gandhi is also insulting the Sikh community.

Sharma said that Congress has started feeling that the BJP is forming the government again with a huge majority, so the opposition is trying to mislead the public by resorting to lies and rumours.

BJP District President Kamal Yadav said that in this election the voters will make lotus bloom in all the four assembly constituencies of Gurugram district.

Haryana will go to polls on October 5, with the vote counting set for October 8. Candidates must file their nominations by September 12, after which scrutiny will take place on September 13. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is September 16.

