Congress MP attack: Rakibul Hussain refusing for medical examination, says Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 22 (IANS) Taking a jibe at the opposition, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, who came under attack by miscreants, has refused to undergo a medical examination that is required for an investigation.

The Chief Minister said, "Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rakibul Hussain today filed a First Information Report (FIR) alleging an assault that occurred yesterday. However, the MP has so far declined to undergo a medical examination."

"Without this examination, law enforcement cannot accurately determine and apply the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) in the FIR. It is crucial for the Congress party and the Leader of the Opposition to take note of this position," he added.

Police on Friday arrested 10 persons for their involvement in an attack on Hussain.

Chief Minister Sarma said, "The police have identified the individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain."

He has also added that action will be taken as per the law.

Hussain, a Member of Parliament from Dhubri Lok Sabha sea,t was attending a public programme in the Nagaon district when he was attacked by some miscreants.

The Congress MP had to run from the spot wearing a helmet to save himself from the attackers.

The security officers of Hussain sustained minor injuries in the attack.

In a viral video, it was seen that some masked miscreants initially showed black flags to the Congress MP, and following that they launched an attack on him.

Hussian was seen fleeing from the spot in a two-wheeler to save himself from the attack.

The incident which happened in the Ruporihat locality in the Nagaon district drew criticism from the opposition, with Congress leaders hitting out at the BJP-led Assam government.

Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, launched an attack on the BJP government as Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was attacked in the Nagaon district by some miscreants on Thursday.

