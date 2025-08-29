Congress cheated youth, our action exposed fraud: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress during a public meeting in Todaraisingh, accusing the previous government of betraying the youth of the state by shielding paper leak mafias and ignoring recruitment frauds.

“Congress cheated the youth of the state. Our government is exposing the truth behind the paper leak and fraud in recruitment carried out during their rule. Those who secured jobs through dishonest means are being caught, and their fraud is coming to light," Sharma said.

Referring to the Rajasthan High Court’s decision on the SI Recruitment Exam-2021, the Chief Minister pointed out that while the exam was held in 2021, the Congress government remained inactive for two years.

“Until 2023, no action was taken on the demands of candidates. It was only after our government came to power that an SIT was formed on December 16. As a result, SOG arrested 56 trainee SIs along with several masterminds. The prompt action of our government became the foundation of this judgment,” he said.

CM Sharma further stated that even individuals close to the former Chief Minister were not spared.

“The crackdown has reached the PSO of the ex-CM. More crocodiles will be caught in the coming days. Congress leaders should not be under the illusion that they will remain untouched,” he remarked.

Highlighting his government’s commitment to transparency, the Chief Minister said: “Congress made the youth cry. But in the past one and a half years, not a single paper has been leaked under our watch. We are conducting exams on time with full transparency, giving deserving candidates their rightful jobs. For the first time, an annual exam calendar has also been fixed to ensure timely recruitment.”

