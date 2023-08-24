Congress announces general secy, secys for Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Days after reconstituting Congress Working Committee (CWC), party's highest decision making body, grand old party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appointed general secretaries and secretaries for Chhattisgarh.

In an official communication, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said, "Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of General Secretaries and Secretaries, and the constitution of Executive Committee of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."

The party has named 23 general secretaries, 140 secretaries and seven member executive committee for Chhattisgarh.

Among the general secretaries in Chhattisgarh include Prashant Mishra, Malkit Singh Gaidu, Deepak Mishra, Naresh Thakur, Ravi Ghosh, Vasudev Yadav and others.

Kharge has named Lal Ji Chandravanshi, Shakun Dahariya, Ganga Potai, Dr Shiv Netam, Surendra Pratap Jaiswal, Vishnu Yadav and Bhola Ram Sahu as members of the executive committee.

He also said that state unit President, Chief Minister or CLP leader, former state unit chiefs, former chief ministers, former CLP Leaders, vice presidents and general secretaries will be ex-officio members of the state Congress Executive Committee.

The appointments comes ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the mineral rich state where the party is looking to return to power.

