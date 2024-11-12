Congress and 'INDI alliance' engaging in Muslim appeasement for votes, alleges BJP

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its allies, accusing them of running an agenda of "Muslim appeasement" to secure votes in Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speaking at the BJP national headquarters here on Tuesday, Prasad condemned recent statements by various Muslim organisations in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which he claimed were directed against the BJP and in favour of the opposition.

Prasad alleged that the Congress, frustrated by repeated electoral defeats, is resorting to tactics that compromise national unity. He was referring to the appeals made by Muslim organisations in these states, asserting that the Congress and its allies are aligning with groups that oppose reform within the Muslim community, particularly citing opposition to the triple talaq legislation.

“These are the same groups that stood against triple talaq reforms. Congress, despite its continuous electoral losses, conspires to win elections by leveraging such elements,” he remarked.

Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that ‘ek rahenge toh safe rahenge’ (If we stay united, we will be safe), Prasad argued that the Congress has mocked this statement and even raised objections with the Election Commission. He claimed that the opposition has issues with national unity while openly aligning with divisive forces.

He also trained guns on developments in Kerala, where the Chief Minister of the Left alliance allegedly criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for seeking support from contentious elements in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP leader further alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are attempting to extend reservations meant for the OBC and SC communities to Muslims, calling it unconstitutional. “The BJP will strongly oppose any such move,” Prasad asserted.

Criticising former MP Mohammad Adeeb’s controversial statement, "Pakistan Lucknow Tak Hota," Prasad demanded clarifications from both Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, given Adeeb’s past association with the Samajwadi Party.

He also denounced Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s comments on Yogi Adityanath and saffron symbols, labelling them as "irresponsible and shameful." Prasad emphasised, “Saffron is part of the Indian Tricolour and adorns major temples across the nation. Yogi Adityanath was elected by the people's vote, not by anyone’s grace.”

The BJP leader dismissed Uddhav Thackeray's recent allegations concerning the Election Commission as baseless. He questioned Thackeray’s outrage over a bag-check incident involving Eknath Shinde. "If there’s nothing to hide, why is there such a fuss? If you’re honest, showing a bag shouldn’t be a problem," Prasad remarked.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.