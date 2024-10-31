Congress again demands removal of Maharashtra DGP for fair & transparent election

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday reiterated its demand for the immediate removal of Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, saying that she is a controversial officer who has sided with the BJP, and with her in office, there are doubts about the elections being conducted fairly and transparently.

The state party chief Nana Patole said that Congress had appealed to the Election Commission of India to remove Shukla from her post but the poll panel ignored it.

“When the BJP requested the removal of the DGPs in West Bengal and Jharkhand, they were promptly replaced, but the Election Commission has not yet removed Maharashtra’s DGP,” said Patole.

“Is there a different law for Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Maharashtra? For a fair and transparent election, Shukla should be immediately removed,” he added.

He said that Shukla has allegedly instructed police commissioners and district police officers to file cases against opposition leaders and harass them.

“The police machinery is reportedly obstructing opposition leaders and workers, pressuring and threatening them. Rashmi Shukla’s approach has been controversial in the past, as she was involved in the phone tapping of opposition leaders and has had cases registered against her,” claimed Patole.

He said that after the BJP came to power, Shukla was appointed to the DGP post, and even after her retirement, her tenure was extended irregularly.

“For a transparent and fearless election atmosphere, it is essential to remove the controversial DGP Rashmi Shukla, who allegedly assists the ruling party. The Election Commission should take immediate action to remove her,” said Patole.

Patole recalled that he in letters to the Election Commission written on September 24, 2024, and October 4, 2024, had demanded Shukla’s removal.

“On September 27, when Election Commission officials were on a visit to Mumbai, a Congress delegation had also raised the demand to remove DGP Rashmi Shukla,” he said.

