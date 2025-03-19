Congo, Rwandan presidents voice support for ceasefire during Qatar meeting

Doha, March 19 (IANS) Presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda met during a sit-down mediated by Qatar, during which they voiced support for a ceasefire in the eastern DRC.

According to a joint statement released on Tuesday by Qatar's Foreign Ministry, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the sit-down, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire as agreed at a February summit held in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam, and further agreed on the need to continue discussions initiated in Doha to establish a solid foundation for lasting peace.

Fighting between the DRC government and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group has intensified in recent months as M23 launched major offensives in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, capturing several key towns.

The ongoing violence has displaced thousands, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the eastern DRC.

The M23 called earlier on Tshisekedi to make an unequivocal public declaration committing to direct negotiations. The DRC government has consistently considered it a red line to sit at the same negotiation table with the rebels.

Meanwhile, the DRC has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23. Rwanda said the DRC military has allied with the Rwandan rebel group Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, which was allegedly involved in the 1994 genocide.

