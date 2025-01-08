Cong is '60 pc commission' govt; K'taka inching closer to bankruptcy: BJP

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and senior BJP leader, R. Ashoka, has described the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government as a "60 per cent commission government", adding that the Congress is pushing the state towards bankruptcy.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Bengaluru, Ashoka said that Karnataka is heading towards bankruptcy, similar to Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

He alleged that contractors are unable to receive salaries due to the government's inefficiency.

Ashoka claimed that while contractors accused the previous BJP government of charging 40 per cent commission, they are now labelling the Congress government as a "60 per cent commission government" and are even applying for euthanasia due to their plight.

The BJP leader also alleged that bribes were rampant during the Congress government being in power in the state, with Rs 10 lakh required for allotment of plots measuring 30x40, Rs 20 lakh for plots sized 40x60, and Rs 40 lakh for larger plots.

The Congress government reportedly owes contractors Rs 32,000 crore, and to meet these expenses, it is imposing taxes everywhere, Ashoka said.

He criticised the state government for failing to utilise budgeted funds.

Out of Rs 3.22 lakh crore allocated in the state Budget, only Rs 1.79 lakh crore (55.69 per cent) has been spent so far, leaving 45 per cent to be utilised in the next two months, he said.

In schemes such as the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP), out of Rs 28,527.02 crore, only Rs 13,923 crore (48.81 per cent) has been utilised, he added.

In Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) out of Rs 11,515.39 crore, only Rs 4,937.59 crore (42.88 per cent) has been spent, he noted.

Out of Rs 3,077 crore, only Rs 1,076 crore (34 per cent) has been used in Special Development Projects, Ashoka said.

He claimed that no proper utilisation of state funds has been done as promised by the Congress government.

Ashoka criticised the Congress government for slashing allocations to key welfare schemes compared to the BJP's budget allocated while it was in power in the state.

In Ambedkar Development Corporation (Ganga Kalyana Scheme) the BJP allocated Rs 60 crore in 2022-23, the Congress-led government reduced it to Rs 40 crore, the BJP leader said, while slamming the state government.

"In Ambedkar Development Corporation (Self-Employment Scheme) the BJP allocated Rs 100 crore; Congress reduced it to Rs 45 crore. BJP gave Rs 110 crore for the Tanda Development Corporation, Congress slashed it to Rs 60 crore," Ashoka added.

"The BJP provided Rs 100 crore for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation. While the Congress reduced it to Rs 60 crore," he said.

"BJP allocated Rs 274.68 crore for temples and religious institutions whereas the Congress slashed it to Rs 17.50 crore," Ashoka added while criticising the Congress government.

"Towards the maintenance of Hindu burial grounds, the BJP allocated Rs 25 crore; Congress reduced it to Rs 10 crore. For Weavers' Welfare Schemes, the BJP provided Rs 125.77 crore; Congress allocated just Rs 10 crore," the BJP leader highlighted.

Ashoka accused the Congress government of pushing the state into darkness due to corruption and financial mismanagement.

He also alleged that key aides of Minister Priyank Kharge, some of whom are on the criminals list, have not been arrested yet.

Ashoka suspected that they might be under police protection.

He also claimed that during his tenure as State Transport Minister, bus depots were built, and revenue was generated through rentals.

However, he alleged that the current Congress government has failed to create infrastructure and has burdened BMTC with losses due to its policies.

Ashoka urged the Congress government to establish a task force to tackle the spread of new viruses.

He emphasised the need for oxygen facilities, audits by officials at district and taluk levels, and immediate preparation.

