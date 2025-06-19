Conflict, diseases put millions of Sudanese children at risk: UN

United Nations, June 19 (IANS) Ongoing military conflict and disease outbreaks are having a devastating impact on children in Sudan, UN humanitarians have warned.

Children account for half of the 30 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Sudan and half of the 12 million people displaced since the civil war broke out in April 2023. Those who are separated from family or unaccompanied face heightened risks of abuse, exploitation and trauma, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday.

As the conflict in Sudan continues, the country's children are in urgent need of protection services. Yet due to severe funding shortfalls, less than 18 per cent of the children in need have received that critical support so far this year, according to the OCHA.

The disease is also taking a heavy toll on children in Sudan. Since cholera broke out in the country in July 2024, the Federal Ministry of Health has reported more than 80,000 suspected cases and over 2,000 deaths. This includes nearly 7,300 cases and more than 230 deaths affecting children under the age of 5, said OCHA.

Sudan is also coping with a measles outbreak. Since the start of this year, more than 2,200 suspected cases, including five deaths, have been reported in the country, with more than 60 per cent of cases affecting children under 5, reports Xinhua news agency.

UN partners working on health are responding to the measles outbreak. But as with the ongoing cholera response, their efforts are hampered by gaps in data on disease cases, as well as severe shortages of vaccines, supplies and trained personnel, said OCHA.

The office called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for unhindered humanitarian access so that the United Nations and its partners can scale up support for children and other civilians in desperate need.

