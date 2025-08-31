Concept of ‘hit and get back’ defines both games: Gopichand highlights striking similarities between kabaddi and badminton

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand has pointed out the similarities between the sport of Kabaddi and badminton, highlighting that both demand sharp presence of mind, core strength, lightning-fast agility and the same ‘hit and get back’ instinct.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 opener, which also coincided with National Sports Day, turned into the cynosure of all eyes, as a number of sporting legends, including Gopichand, hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay, Paralympic medallist Yogesh Kathuniya, and rising Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and kabaddi legend Pardeep Narwal, coming together for the celebration.

Speaking to JioStar on the sidelines of the PKL 12 action, badminton legend Gopichand shared his admiration for kabaddi and reflected on the larger role of sport in inspiring national pride.

"I have watched quite a few kabaddi games, including the finals of previous seasons. So yes, I have had some good experience as a viewer. I feel lucky to have enjoyed some truly great games," Gopichand said.

From his experiences as a viewer to the thrill of kabaddi’s pace and intensity, Gopichand explained what makes sport special and why every victory matters for the nation, saying, "Kabaddi is quick, and there’s action at every moment. You bat an eyelid and you might miss something big. That’s what makes it very, very exciting, and that’s what I really love about it. Of course, the aggression, the energy of the players, and the adrenaline in the arena make it a great entertainer."

On similarities between kabaddi and badminton, the legendary shuttler said, "I do believe there are a lot of commonalities between badminton and kabaddi. One of the most important aspects is agility, which plays a key role in both sports. The presence of mind to identify gaps is equally crucial. Strong legs, core strength, and abdominal fitness are fundamental requirements.

"And of course, the concept of ‘hit and get back’ defines both games. In kabaddi, you raid and return, while in badminton, you strike and quickly get back to the centre or prepare for the next stroke. In many ways, it all comes down to the mind, the planning, and the execution, which makes both sports very similar in spirit."

Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay, however, reckons youngsters should take up playing sport, "I believe every youngster should take up a sport — be it hockey, kabaddi or anything else — and play it with passion. That commitment is what allowed me to represent the country for 15 years. Kabaddi, in particular, is the sport of our nation."

"I have seen many great kabaddi legends play for the Air India team, and after cricket, it is one of the most loved sports in India. I share a close bond with Ashok Shinde of Puneri Paltan, and every time you interact with such legends, there is always so much to learn," he added.

Meanwhile, Paralympic medallist Yogesh Kathuniya said he loves the thrill that comes along with watching kabaddi, "Sport has shaped my journey and given me the strength to keep going, no matter the challenges. Watching kabaddi live is always exciting because the game can change every single second — it’s that unpredictability that makes it so thrilling. Being here today, celebrating sport and its spirit, is truly inspiring."

