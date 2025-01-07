Committed to strengthening India-EU strategic partnership: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday noted the substantive progress made in India-EU Strategic Partnership over the past decade during a phone conversation with Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.

Costa, the former Prime Minister of Portugal, dialled PM Modi after assuming the charge as the President of the council that defines the general political direction and priorities of the European Union (EU).

He was chosen to succeed Charles Michel as Council President following the EU Parliament elections in June 2024.

"Pleased to speak with President Antonio Costa. India and the EU are natural partners. We are committed to working closely together to further strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of technology, green energy, digital space, trade and investments," posted PM Modi on X after the phone call on Tuesday.

The two leaders agreed to working closely together towards further bolstering the ties and also underlined the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU FTA.

"The leaders looked forward to the next India-EU Summit to be held in India at a mutually convenient time. They exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. The leaders agreed to remain in touch," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister had congratulated Costa -- who also served as the Mayor of Lisbon in 2007, 2009 and 2013 -- when he was elected as the next President of the European Council, last June.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said: "Congratulations to my friend Antonio Costa on being elected as the next President of the European Council. I look forward to working closely with you to advance the India-EU Strategic Partnership to greater heights".

On Friday, in his speech at the official opening of the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union, Costa had emphasised on a shared vision for Europe to strengthen the unity of member states.

"Poland is definitely one of the greatest success stories of enlargement, and the best geostrategic investment Europe has made to guarantee freedom and democracy after long periods of totalitarianism. I have no doubt that the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union will prove, once more, that patriotism and European integration are interconnected, and that rotating presidencies preserve the role of member states as driving forces of the European Union’s strategic agenda," he said.

The motto of the Polish Presidency is 'Security, Europe!'

"Our Union was born as a project of peace after World War II, and we need to strengthen once again our security in order to ensure peace in Europe," Costa stated.

