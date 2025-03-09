Committed to ensure health for all, strengthen public health institutions: J.P. Nadda

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J.P. Nadda, on Sunday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure "health for all" and further strengthen public health institutions to build a healthier, stronger, and more resilient India.

Virtually presiding over the 48th annual day celebration of the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), Nadda commended the institute for being "the frontrunner in conducting training, research and capacity-building activities for the public health professionals, policy makers and administrators in the country".

The institute, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, acts as an 'apex technical institute' as well as a 'think tank' for the promotion of health and family welfare programmes in the country.

Nadda underlined that the Institute's commitment to capacity-building is evident through its introduction of Doctoral and Master's programmes in public health, addressing the urgent need for qualified professionals in the country.

The NIHFW's research initiatives, and assessment of various government programmes have significantly contributed to evidence-based policymaking, he added.

The Union Minister also congratulated the NIHFW for its relevant research activities and the online platform, SAKSHAM-Media Lab for Digital Learning for creating content related to health which reflects the Institute's commitment to modernise healthcare education outreach.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, said that since 2014, the number of medical colleges surged from 387 to 780 (101 per cent increase) while the number of AIIMS has increased from 6 to 22, marking the strengthening of healthcare ecosystem of the country.

The country has entered in a new era of public health landscape, guided by the National Health Policy 2017 and through the implementation of schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and establishment of Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, she mentioned.

Through the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a remarkable change has been brought about in the lives of common people as the out-of-pocket expenditure has declined significantly, owing to the drugs available at affordable prices through the AMRIT Pharmacies spread across the country.

Patel also stressed that “we are working not only with the curative but also the preventive, promotive and rehabilitative approach towards healthcare in the country.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.