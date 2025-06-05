Columbia University fails to meet accreditation standards: US govt

Washington, June 5 (IANS) The US Department of Education (DOE) has stated that Columbia University violated federal anti-discrimination law and, therefore, failed to meet the accreditation standards set by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), an accrediting agency recognised by the DOE.

US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon on Wednesday said, "Accreditors have an enormous public responsibility as gatekeepers of federal student aid. They determine which institutions are eligible for federal student loans and Pell Grants," which are need-based grants for undergraduate students who have not earned a bachelor's degree.

The implications of DOE's decision have not been fully disclosed so far.

The commission's standards for accreditation stipulate that "a candidate or accredited institution possesses or demonstrates ... compliance with all applicable government laws and regulations."

The DOE ruled that Columbia University violated the above-mentioned provision, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ruling stems from an investigation launched by the DOE in February into anti-Semitism at Columbia University. In May, the DOE and the Department of Health and Human Services determined that Columbia University violated Title VI and its implementing regulations.

Title VI is part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, colour, or national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.

Columbia University has long been a centre for pro-Palestinian protests. Since April 2024, several protests on campus have resulted in the arrest of hundreds of students.

In March, the Trump administration withdrew 400 million US dollars in federal funding from Columbia University, citing the university's failure to curb anti-Semitism.

Columbia University's officials have been negotiating with the federal government to restore the funding, but failing to meet certification standards could complicate the process.

"We look forward to the Commission keeping the Department (of Education) fully informed of actions taken to ensure Columbia's compliance with accreditation standards, including compliance with federal civil rights laws," said McMahon.

Columbia University issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that "Columbia is deeply committed to combating antisemitism on our campus. We take this issue seriously and are continuing to work with the federal government to address it."

In May, the university released a statement opposing the DOE's ruling that the university had violated Title VI.

"While we disagree with the government's conclusion, we are continuing to engage in a thoughtful and constructive manner in addressing these serious issues," said Claire Shipman, acting president of the university, in a statement in May.

