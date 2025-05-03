Collective rejection of cross-border terrorism: Indian missions pay tributes to Pahalgam victims

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Several Indian diplomatic missions across the globe held prayer meetings on Saturday, where diplomats and several people expressed grief and paid tributes to the victims of the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The brutal assault on April 22, which resulted in the death of 26 innocent tourists and left several others critically injured, unfolded in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam when four heavily armed terrorists, two of them from Pakistan, emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists.

The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.

In the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, Indian Consul General Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan had a meaningful interaction with Indian-American community members in Tampa in memory of Bitan Adhikary from Brandon, Florida, who tragically lost his life in the attack while he went for summer vacation with his family.

During these interactions, a one-minute silence was also observed in memory of the innocent civilians, and the gatherings also offered prayers for Bitan Adhikary.

The Consul General appreciated the strong support and unity of the Indian-American community and their contribution to society.

In Chicago, over 220 members of the Indian diaspora gathered, condemning the brutal attack and rejecting cross-border terrorism.

"Crossing regional and religious divides, over 200 members of Indian diaspora organisations in Novi, Michigan, gathered to condemn the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, targeting innocent tourists. The community stood in solidarity against violence, emphasising resilience and collective rejection of cross-border terrorism," the Consulate General of India in Chicago, USA, posted on X.

Meanwhile, over 200 members of the Indian diaspora, as well as other community members, gathered at the premises of the Indian High Commission to New Zealand, observing two minutes of silence in solemn solidarity against the horrific attack.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada, also held a memorial service remembering the victims.

"The Consulate organised a solemn remembrance service for those who lost their lives in the brutal terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, India. A large number of the Indian diaspora and friends of India came together to pay their tributes. We remain undeterred. We remain unshaken. We will never forget," the Consulate General of India in Toronto posted on X.

The Consulate General of India in Houston organised a prayer meeting in solemn remembrance of the victims. A large number of people from the Indo-American community, the Consular Corps, and elected officials attended the prayer meeting.

Consul General DC Manjunath conveyed his sincere gratitude to each of the attendees for standing with India during this testing time.

In Lebanon, the Embassy of India held a solemn prayer meeting and lit candles, observing a two-minute silence in respect of the innocent lives lost.

Indian Ambassador to Lebanon Noor Rahman Sheikh appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack.

Indian diaspora attended the event, standing united against terrorism.

In Guatemala, the Indian Embassy organised a condolence gathering in memory of the people killed in the attack and observed a moment of silence.

"The Embassy of India in Guatemala held a condolence gathering today to honour the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. A floral tribute was offered, candles were lit, and a moment of silence was observed in solidarity with the families and to remember the innocent lives lost," the Embassy posted on X.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.