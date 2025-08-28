Codie Thomas signs two-year contract extension with Manchester City Women

Manchester, Aug 28 (IANS) Manchester City Women defender Codie Thomas has signed a two-year contract extension. The new deal keeps Thomas at the club until the summer of 2027.

Having first joined City back in 2016, the defender has worked her way through our academy ranks to become a regular in senior matchday squads.

Thomas made her first team debut as an 18-year-old back in October 2024, starting at right back in our UEFA Women’s Champions League win away to St Polten.

Further senior appearances followed against Leicester City in the WSL, before also coming off the bench in the reverse fixture against St. Polten in December.

One week prior to that St. Polten clash, Thomas signed her first professional contract at City alongside close friend and teammate Lily Murphy.

An injury at the turn of the year meant the defender wasn’t able to add to her appearance tally before the end of 2024/25, but she did return in time to represent her childhood club at the inaugural World Sevens tournament in Portugal.

And now, Thomas is excited to continue her rapid development at the Club in the coming seasons.

Speaking after signing her contract extension, Thomas said, “It’s amazing (to sign a contract extension). With City being such a big club it’s a place that I want to be, it’s a place where I want to learn and develop, on the pitch and off the pitch.

“Since I’ve been a little girl I’ve watched City, been at City and it’s just a dream come true. It’s been amazing, like the environment is one that you can progress in every part of life and it’s always challenging every single day.

“It was a very big step [into senior football]. There was a lot of physical demand and the intensity was so much higher. I feel like training with them (senior squad) last season and playing a couple of games, I feel like I’ve stepped more into that role now and feel more confident.

“Last year was a whirlwind. Obviously, I had my first ever injury, which was really hard and it was hard. But now I’m back and like a little kid running around the pitch. I’m just so happy to be out there.”

Director of Football Therese Sjogran added, “Codie is an exciting talent, and we’re pleased that she’ll be with us for a further two years. City have always placed a huge value on young talent, and Codie’s constant desire to work hard and improve has been a pleasure to witness.

"We believe she’s on the right path to becoming an important player for the Club and are looking forward to seeing what her incredibly bright future holds."

