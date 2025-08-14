COAS General Upendra Dwivedi visits Chetak Corps and Nagi War Memorial

Jaipur, Aug 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Independence Day, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited Bathinda Military Station and the Nagi War Memorial at Sriganganagar in the Sapta Shakti Command theatre.

He was briefed by the General Officer Commanding Chetak Corps and laid a wreath at the Nagi War Memorial, honouring the legacy of valour and sacrifice that continues to inspire generations.

General Dwivedi was given a comprehensive briefing on the operational readiness of the units and formations deployed in the sector, prevailing security situation, training activities and operational logistics of the Chetak Corps.

He commended the seamless synergy between the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) in ensuring robust border management for national security.

He appreciated the high degree of commitment and professionalism of all ranks. He accentuated the need for operational readiness and realistic training for the successful execution of the mandated tasks.

He exhorted all ranks to keep themselves abreast with the latest technological advancements, emerging security threats and to be able to respond to such threats.

During the visit, the COAS also interacted with the veterans, prominent citizens and the citizen warriors who had actively participated in the historic Battle of Nagi in 1971, acknowledging their role in safeguarding the nation’s frontiers and reaffirming the enduring military-civil bond.

He felicitated Colonel Satpal Rai Gabba (Retd), Lieutenant Colonel Jagjit Singh Maan (Retd), Cfn Banwari Lal Swami (Retd) and Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Sis Ram (Retd) for their immense contribution towards the armed forces, conservation of nature and nation building.

The visit reflected the Indian Army’s unwavering resolve to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation, while upholding the legacy of courage, commitment and sacrifice that defines the ethos and virtues of Indian Armed Forces, said Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan, PRO, Defence, Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.