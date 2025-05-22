CM Yogi Adityanath says 'no need to worry' about Covid-19 outbreak in UP

Lucknow, May 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed health officials to remain alert about the spread of Covid-19 in the state but also said there was nothing to worry as far as Uttar Pradesh was concerned.

During a review meeting with the health department on the Covid-19 situation, the CM said, "There is nothing to worry about given the present situation in Uttar Pradesh, but being alert is significant."

"The Indian government has not issued any guidelines on Covid-19 so far. But in view of the surge of cases of of the JN.1 variant in Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong, we need to remain alert. All teams at medical colleges and hospitals should remain alert," the CM told officials in the meeting.

He added that personnel at hospitals should be kept alert to deal with emergency cases.

He told officials to focus on the prevention of dengue, malaria and kala-azar or black fever.

"Ten-bed ICU, ventilator units, oxygen plants and other facilities made operational during previous Covid surges should be kept functional. The state's health facility is capable of dealing with any situation," the CM said.

Highlighting the infrastructure developed during previous waves of the pandemic, the Chief Minister directed that the 10-bed ICUs, ventilators, and oxygen plants established in district hospitals must always remain operational.

He emphasised the importance of regular testing and timely maintenance of these critical facilities.

He also called for the continued training and effective deployment of health workers, recognising their commendable contributions during the pandemic.

Chief Minister Adityanath also instructed relevant departments to begin preparations to prevent seasonal communicable diseases such as dengue, malaria, and kala-azar.

He directed the Health Department, Medical Education Department, and local administration to work closely to ensure proactive measures are in place.

Concluding the review, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated that the Uttar Pradesh government is fully prepared and committed to addressing all potential health challenges, including Covid-19.

He assured that the state's healthcare system remains alert, capable, and equipped to safeguard public health.

According to the official statement, Chief Minister Adityanath noted that the Central government has issued no new advisory regarding Covid-19.

Still, considering the rising number of JN.1 cases in Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong, he stressed the need for continued surveillance in Uttar Pradesh.

He instructed all medical colleges, district hospitals, and health units across the state to remain on high alert and be fully prepared to handle any potential emergency.

