CM Stalin attended NITI Aayog meet as there are problems now: Palaniswami

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Sunday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin attended the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 24 only because the state is facing a crisis.

Addressing journalists in Coimbatore, Palaniswami said CM Stalin had boycotted the NITI Aayog meetings for the past three years, depriving Tamil Nadu of vital opportunities to secure Central funds and development schemes.

“Had he participated earlier and presented the demands of Tamil Nadu, the state could have benefited. But he chose not to represent the people’s needs,” he said.

He claimed that CM Stalin’s sudden participation in Saturday’s meeting indicated that “there is a problem now”, which prompted him to engage with the Prime Minister.

“We will know what exactly he discussed with the PM only if the Prime Minister himself reveals it,” he added.

Recalling CM Stalin’s earlier stance, Palaniswami pointed out that the DMK leader, while in the Opposition, had protested against PM Modi’s visits to Tamil Nadu by flying black balloons.

“Now, after becoming Chief Minister, he waves the white flag whenever the Prime Minister visits,” he said, mocking the perceived change in approach.

Palaniswami further accused the ruling DMK of widespread corruption under its ‘Dravidian model’ of governance.

He said the Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids and launched investigations into alleged irregularities in TASMAC, the state-run liquor distribution network.

“The corruption in TASMAC is common knowledge. While the matter is sub judice and I cannot discuss it in detail, it is being looked into seriously,” he said.

On the law and order front, the AIADMK leader alleged that safety for women, children, and the general public has deteriorated. He claimed that drug abuse was rampant across the state and linked the rise in violent crimes such as murder and robbery to the drug menace.

“Those addicted to drugs are often the ones involved in such crimes. I have repeatedly raised this issue in the Assembly and with the media, urging the government to take strong measures to curb drug usage and trafficking. But no action has been taken,” he said.

Palaniswami concluded by stating that the government had failed to deliver on key issues, despite repeated warnings and calls for accountability.

